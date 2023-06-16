Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .341 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .347 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Seager has had a hit in 29 of 37 games this season (78.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (37.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 24.3% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this season (51.4%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (24.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (45.9%), including eight multi-run games (21.6%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.376
|AVG
|.306
|.444
|OBP
|.362
|.694
|SLG
|.532
|15
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|17
|13/12
|K/BB
|15/6
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.12 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.12), 28th in WHIP (1.142), and second in K/9 (12.2).
