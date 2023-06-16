A showdown between world No. 16 Tommy Paul and No. 104 Taro Daniel highlights today's action in the cinch Championships round of 16, with eight matches total taking place.

cinch Championships Info

Tournament: cinch Championships

cinch Championships Rounds: Round of 16, Qualifying Round Of 16

Round of 16, Qualifying Round Of 16 Date: June 17

June 17 TV Channel:

Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Grigor Dimitrov vs. Aleksandar Vukic Round of 16 6:00 AM ET - - Arthur Fils vs. Hugo Grenier Round of 16 6:00 AM ET - - Feliciano Lopez vs. Arthur Rinderknech Round of 16 6:00 AM ET - - Billy Harris vs. Constant Lestienne Round of 16 6:00 AM ET - - Arthur Fery vs. Alexei Popyrin Round of 16 7:20 AM ET Popyrin (-300) Fery (+220) Tommy Paul vs. Taro Daniel Qualifying Round Of 16 8:20 AM ET Paul (-450) Daniel (+300) Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Jelle Sels Qualifying Round Of 16 8:25 AM ET Wolf (-650) Sels (+375) Jeremy Chardy vs. Mackenzie McDonald Qualifying Round Of 16 8:30 AM ET McDonald (-400) Chardy (+275)

