Travis Jankowski -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 15 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)



Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is batting .283 with seven doubles, a triple and 11 walks.
  • Jankowski has picked up a hit in 19 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has not homered in his 32 games this season.
  • Jankowski has driven home a run in eight games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games.
  • He has scored in 13 of 32 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 17
.268 AVG .294
.362 OBP .368
.341 SLG .412
3 XBH 5
0 HR 0
5 RBI 6
4/5 K/BB 15/6
3 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ohtani (5-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 11th in WHIP (1.053), and third in K/9 (12.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
