Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After hitting .256 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 70th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Heim has gotten at least one hit in 70.7% of his games this season (41 of 58), with at least two hits 18 times (31.0%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (12.1%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Heim has had an RBI in 25 games this season (43.1%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (43.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.277
|AVG
|.289
|.330
|OBP
|.347
|.535
|SLG
|.386
|14
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|20
|22/7
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (5-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.053 WHIP ranks 11th, and 12.1 K/9 ranks third.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.