Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, June 15 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .255 with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

In 59.1% of his games this year (39 of 66), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 42.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (47.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .287 AVG .225 .350 OBP .295 .598 SLG .372 16 XBH 11 11 HR 4 32 RBI 22 28/11 K/BB 43/14 2 SB 4

