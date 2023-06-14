Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (41-25) will host Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (38-31) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, June 14, with a start time of 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Angels have +115 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (4-4, 4.14 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (1-5, 4.79 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 24 (64.9%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a 20-10 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have been victorious in 16, or 53.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 8-9 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Angels had a record of 4-1.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+155) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +115 - 2nd

