Mookie Betts and Andrew Vaughn will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Los Angeles Dodgers have hit a league-leading 115 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles' .461 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers' .243 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (372 total).

The Dodgers' .329 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 18 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).

The Dodgers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.259).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 70 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 194 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 25th in MLB with a .383 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox's .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 280 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.351 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Kershaw is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Kershaw will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (3-4) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees.

He has three quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Clevinger has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Reds W 6-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Away Victor Gonzalez Ranger Suárez 6/10/2023 Phillies W 9-0 Away Bobby Miller Aaron Nola 6/11/2023 Phillies L 7-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Lance Lynn 6/14/2023 White Sox - Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller - 6/17/2023 Giants - Home - - 6/18/2023 Giants - Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels - Away Clayton Kershaw Jaime Barria

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Yankees L 3-0 Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.