Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Angels.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks while batting .258.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- In 39 of 65 games this year (60.0%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 28 games this season (43.1%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.294
|AVG
|.225
|.353
|OBP
|.295
|.613
|SLG
|.372
|16
|XBH
|11
|11
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|22
|28/10
|K/BB
|43/14
|2
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 4.79 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
