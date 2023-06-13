On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jaime Barria. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Angels.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .265 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks.

In 75.4% of his 65 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.8%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 43.1% of his games this season (28 of 65), with two or more RBI seven times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .273 AVG .259 .355 OBP .338 .471 SLG .374 14 XBH 11 5 HR 2 21 RBI 16 33/15 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings