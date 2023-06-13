Marcus Semien -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the mound, on June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-7) against the Angels.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .474.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Semien has had a hit in 52 of 65 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits 22 times (33.8%).

In 13.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has had an RBI in 33 games this season (50.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 63.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (16.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .285 AVG .292 .343 OBP .362 .431 SLG .514 14 XBH 17 2 HR 7 18 RBI 33 19/12 K/BB 28/16 3 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings