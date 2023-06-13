Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the mound, on June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .284 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 40 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 44.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (44.6%), including eight games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.277
|AVG
|.289
|.327
|OBP
|.347
|.543
|SLG
|.386
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|20
|21/6
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Angels are sending Barria (2-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.08, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .186 batting average against him.
