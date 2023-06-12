Monday's game between the Texas Rangers (41-23) and the Los Angeles Angels (36-31) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (5-1) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (3-1) will get the nod for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers are 3-1-0 against the spread.

This season, the Rangers have won 24 out of the 35 games, or 68.6%, in which they've been favored.

Texas is 16-4 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas leads MLB with 400 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).

