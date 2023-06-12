Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .265.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 60.3% of his 63 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In 19.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 28 games this year (44.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (20.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 49.2% of his games this season (31 of 63), with two or more runs 12 times (19.0%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.312
|AVG
|.225
|.369
|OBP
|.295
|.651
|SLG
|.372
|15
|XBH
|11
|11
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|22
|24/9
|K/BB
|43/14
|1
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Anderson (3-1) takes the mound for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.62 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.62, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
