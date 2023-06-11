Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Rays on June 11, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rangers vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 78 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .297/.363/.487 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jun. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has recorded 63 hits with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .268/.330/.506 slash line so far this season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Shane McClanahan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)
McClanahan Stats
- The Rays will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan (9-1) for his 14th start of the season.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- McClanahan has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.02 ERA ranks first, 1.150 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th.
McClanahan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 5
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 30
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 24
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 19
|7.0
|6
|0
|0
|7
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 13
|4.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Martín Pérez's player props with BetMGM.
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Franco Stats
- Franco has collected 73 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .296/.358/.474 on the season.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 64 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .290/.407/.493 on the season.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 8
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.