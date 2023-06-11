The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes will square off against the Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The Rangers are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rays (-190). An 8-run total is set for this game.

Rangers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -190 +155 8 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rangers and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers are 4-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (five of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been victorious in 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas' games have gone over the total in 36 of its 62 chances.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 8-2-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-9 20-13 19-6 22-16 29-16 12-6

