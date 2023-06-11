On Sunday, Mitch Garver (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .282 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Garver has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this year, and in 6.8% of his plate appearances.

Garver has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 .355 AVG .000 .412 OBP .200 .710 SLG .000 5 XBH 0 3 HR 0 9 RBI 0 11/3 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings