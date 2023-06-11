Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Marcus Semien (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rays.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.487) and OPS (.849) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 81.0% of his 63 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (14.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has driven home a run in 32 games this season (50.8%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.301
|AVG
|.293
|.360
|OBP
|.365
|.455
|SLG
|.514
|14
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|32
|17/12
|K/BB
|28/16
|3
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.58 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- McClanahan (9-1) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.02 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.02), 32nd in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.3).
