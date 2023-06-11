Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on June 11 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .297 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 63.3% of his games this year (31 of 49), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (28.6%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (14.3%).
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (46.9%), including six games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|30
|.250
|AVG
|.324
|.314
|OBP
|.378
|.375
|SLG
|.519
|4
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|17
|20/5
|K/BB
|19/10
|2
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.58 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- McClanahan goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 9-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 2.02 ERA ranks first, 1.150 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th.
