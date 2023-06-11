Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rays.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung leads Texas with 68 hits, batting .286 this season with 26 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Jung has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has driven home a run in 20 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 30 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|32
|.304
|AVG
|.272
|.377
|OBP
|.301
|.529
|SLG
|.493
|11
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|21
|33/12
|K/BB
|35/5
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (9-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.02), 32nd in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.