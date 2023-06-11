On Sunday, Jonah Heim (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .285 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 29th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Heim has picked up a hit in 72.2% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.6% of them.

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 46.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

In 24 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .270 AVG .297 .323 OBP .350 .551 SLG .396 13 XBH 9 6 HR 1 26 RBI 20 21/6 K/BB 19/9 0 SB 2

