Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks while hitting .275.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 77th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 77.4% of his games this year (48 of 62), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (25.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 45.2% of his games this year (28 of 62), with two or more RBI seven times (11.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 62 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.287
|AVG
|.265
|.371
|OBP
|.338
|.496
|SLG
|.386
|14
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|16
|29/15
|K/BB
|29/15
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.53 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Bradley (4-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 22-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing batters.
