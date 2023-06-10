On Saturday, Mitch Garver (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver has two doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .282.
  • Garver has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In four games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
.355 AVG .000
.412 OBP .200
.710 SLG .000
5 XBH 0
3 HR 0
9 RBI 0
11/3 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
  • Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
