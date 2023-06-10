The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.488) and OPS (.850) this season.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Semien has gotten a hit in 50 of 62 games this season (80.6%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (33.9%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (14.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 51.6% of his games this year, Semien has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 62.9% of his games this season (39 of 62), with two or more runs 11 times (17.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .301 AVG .289 .360 OBP .364 .455 SLG .519 14 XBH 16 2 HR 7 18 RBI 32 17/12 K/BB 27/16 3 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings