Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with two home runs and two RBI) against the Rays.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .304 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Taveras has had a hit in 31 of 48 games this season (64.6%), including multiple hits 14 times (29.2%).
- He has homered in four games this year (8.3%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Taveras has driven in a run in 14 games this season (29.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 22 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|29
|.250
|AVG
|.337
|.314
|OBP
|.386
|.375
|SLG
|.538
|4
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|17
|20/5
|K/BB
|19/9
|2
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.53).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 66 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Bradley (4-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 22-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
