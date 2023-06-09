The Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) host the Texas Rangers (40-21) to open a three-game series at Tropicana Field, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Friday. The Rays are coming off a series victory over the Twins, and the Rangers a series win over the Cardinals.

The Rays will look to Tyler Glasnow versus the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (4-3).

Rangers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 3.72 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (4-3, 4.03 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went three innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Over 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.

Heaney has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Heaney will try to collect his ninth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.

In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will send Glasnow to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits against the Boston Red Sox.

He has pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season with 13 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.7 walks per nine across two games.

