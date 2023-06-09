On Friday, Mitch Garver (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .306 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Garver has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (27.3%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 7.3% of his plate appearances.

Garver has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .357 AVG .000 .400 OBP .286 .786 SLG .000 2 XBH 0 2 HR 0 6 RBI 0 4/1 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings