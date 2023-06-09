On Friday, Ezequiel Duran (.677 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has nine doubles, seven home runs and eight walks while batting .322.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 67.4% of his games this season (29 of 43), with multiple hits 13 times (30.2%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (16.3%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 34.9% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 18 .392 AVG .246 .444 OBP .297 .662 SLG .391 10 XBH 6 5 HR 2 15 RBI 9 12/7 K/BB 23/1 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings