Elizabeth Mandlik 2023 Viking Open Nottingham Odds
Elizabeth Mandlik has made the Viking Open Nottingham qualifying and will play Sonay Kartal. Mandlik is +6600 to win at Nottingham Tennis Centre.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Viking Open Nottingham and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Mandlik at the 2023 Viking Open Nottingham
- Next Round: Qualifying round
- Tournament Dates: June 9-19
- Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre
- Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Mandlik's Next Match
Mandlik will play in the Viking Open Nottingham qualifying after beating Viktoriya Tomova 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, and now matches up against Kartal on Monday, June 12 at 5:00 AM ET.
Want to bet on Mandlik? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Mandlik Stats
- In the Round of 32, Mandlik was victorious 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 versus Tomova on Monday.
- Through 13 tournaments over the past year, Mandlik is 11-14 and has not won a title.
- Mandlik has played 22.7 games per match in her 25 matches over the past year across all court types.
- Over the past year, Mandlik has won 56.0% of her service games, and she has won 43.1% of her return games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.