The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 12 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .336.

Seager has picked up a hit in 80.0% of his 30 games this year, with at least two hits in 40.0% of them.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 30), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has driven home a run in 15 games this season (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 13 games this year (43.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .345 AVG .400 .429 OBP .571 .483 SLG .700 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings