Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 12 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .336.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 80.0% of his 30 games this year, with at least two hits in 40.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 30), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has driven home a run in 15 games this season (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 13 games this year (43.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|.345
|AVG
|.400
|.429
|OBP
|.571
|.483
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|2/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Glasnow (0-0) out for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
