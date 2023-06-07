The Phoenix Mercury (1-3), on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at College Park Center, battle the Dallas Wings (3-3). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and AZFamily.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSWX and AZFamily

Location: Arlington, Texas

Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Wings compiled a 17-12-0 ATS record last year.

The Mercury won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Wings games.

The Mercury and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 22 times last season.

