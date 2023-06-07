Top Nuggets vs. Heat Players to Watch - NBA Finals Game 3
Wednesday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena features the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and the Heat's Jimmy Butler as players to watch.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Nuggets' Last Game
On Sunday, the Heat beat the Nuggets 111-108, led by Gabe Vincent with 23 points. Jokic was the high scorer for the losing squad with 41 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|41
|11
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Jamal Murray
|18
|4
|10
|1
|0
|3
|Aaron Gordon
|12
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Gabe Vincent
|23
|0
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Bam Adebayo
|21
|9
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Jimmy Butler
|21
|4
|9
|0
|0
|2
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the field.
- Bruce Brown is posting 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and posts 3.2 assists.
- Butler is putting up a team-high 5.3 assists per game. And he is contributing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.
- The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.
- Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|32.3
|12.3
|11.7
|1
|1.1
|1.6
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|23.1
|7.2
|6.3
|1.9
|0.4
|1.1
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|27.9
|5.5
|6.3
|2
|0.3
|2.8
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|17.4
|9.5
|4.1
|0.8
|0.7
|0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|DEN
|14
|9.1
|1.9
|0.3
|0.7
|3
|Caleb Martin
|MIA
|14.9
|5.9
|1.4
|0.9
|0.6
|2.5
