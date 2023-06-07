On Wednesday, Nate Lowe (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks while hitting .282.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.

In 80.0% of his 60 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (11.7%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 46.7% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (53.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .263 .359 OBP .313 .463 SLG .382 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 12 RBI 12 16/10 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 31 22 (75.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (83.9%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (29.0%) 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (51.6%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.5%) 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (38.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings