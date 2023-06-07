After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .314 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Garver is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 80.0% of his 10 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 10 games played this year, and in 7.5% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .357 AVG .000 .400 OBP .286 .786 SLG .000 2 XBH 0 2 HR 0 6 RBI 0 4/1 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 2 8 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings