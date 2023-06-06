Rangers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 6
Tuesday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (39-20) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (25-36) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 6.
The Rangers will give the ball to Dane Dunning (4-1, 2.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 4.91 ERA).
Rangers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have won six of their last seven games against the spread.
- The Rangers have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 23 (69.7%) of those contests.
- Texas has entered 25 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 19-6 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- No team has scored more than the 380 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|@ Tigers
|L 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 2
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Luis Castillo
|June 3
|Mariners
|W 16-6
|Andrew Heaney vs Bryan Woo
|June 4
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryce Miller
|June 5
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Martín Pérez vs Adam Wainwright
|June 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Taj Bradley
|June 10
|@ Rays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Shane McClanahan
|June 11
|@ Rays
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Zach Eflin
|June 12
|Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
