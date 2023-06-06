The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (batting .341 in his past 10 games, with six doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI), take on starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Semien enters this game on a 24-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .409 with one homer.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Semien has driven in a run in 31 games this year (52.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (66.1%), including 11 games with multiple runs (18.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2 Home Away 28 GP 31 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (90.3%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (32.3%) 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (67.7%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (22.6%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (67.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings