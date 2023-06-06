Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Matthew Liberatore on the hill, on June 6 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .298 with 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (29 of 45), with at least two hits 13 times (28.9%).

He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has had an RBI in 13 games this season (28.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 20 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 .259 AVG .315 .333 OBP .373 .407 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 0 1 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 28 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (71.4%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

