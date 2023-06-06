Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the St. Louis Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore on June 6 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has nine doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .307.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 28 of 42 games this season (66.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (16.7%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has driven home a run in 15 games this season (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 42.9% of his games this year (18 of 42), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.370
|AVG
|.245
|.383
|OBP
|.302
|.609
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|6
|8/1
|K/BB
|17/0
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|18 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (50.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 61 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals will send Liberatore (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday, May 26 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
