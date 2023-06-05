Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robbie Grossman and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (88 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI against the Mariners.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .239 with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- In 64.7% of his 51 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 11.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 25 of 51 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.173
|.367
|OBP
|.228
|.529
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (50.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, 1.0 per game).
- Wainwright (2-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.15 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.15, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .325 against him.
