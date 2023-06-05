On Monday, June 5 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (38-20) host the St. Louis Cardinals (25-35) at Globe Life Field in the series opener. Martin Perez will get the nod for the Rangers, while Adam Wainwright will take the hill for the Cardinals.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +120 moneyline odds. Texas is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under for the contest is set at 10 runs.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (6-1, 4.43 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (2-1, 6.15 ERA)

Rangers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 22 (68.8%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 17-6 (winning 73.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 5-1 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-286) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+120)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 2nd Win AL West +190 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.