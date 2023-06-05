Marcus Semien and Nolan Gorman will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are ninth-best in MLB action with 77 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB with a .462 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .278 batting average leads the majors.

Texas is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.5 runs per game (376 total).

The Rangers have a league-best .345 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.189).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Martin Perez (6-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Perez is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this game.

Perez enters this matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners W 16-6 Home Andrew Heaney Bryan Woo 6/4/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays - Away Andrew Heaney Taj Bradley 6/10/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Shane McClanahan 6/11/2023 Rays - Away Martín Pérez Zach Eflin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.