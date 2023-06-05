Monday's game between the Texas Rangers (38-20) and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-35) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 5.

The probable starters are Martin Perez (6-1) for the Rangers and Adam Wainwright (2-1) for the Cardinals.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have a record of 6-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 32 times and won 22, or 68.8%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 17-6, a 73.9% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 376 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

Rangers Schedule