Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .310 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
- Garver has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (six of eight), with multiple hits three times (37.5%).
- In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In three games this season, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.357
|AVG
|.000
|.400
|OBP
|.286
|.786
|SLG
|.000
|2
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 61 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 6.15, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .325 against him.
