Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Seager -- batting .341 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and 15 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .349 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Seager is batting .409 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 22 of 27 games this year (81.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (40.7%).
- He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 27), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has an RBI in 15 of 27 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (48.1%), including six games with multiple runs (22.2%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|.345
|AVG
|.400
|.429
|OBP
|.571
|.483
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|2/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|12 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.15, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .325 against him.
