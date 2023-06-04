The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .291 with six doubles, a triple and eight walks.

Jankowski has gotten a hit in 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), with at least two hits on five occasions (18.5%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.

Jankowski has had an RBI in eight games this season (29.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.1%).

He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .276 AVG .316 .364 OBP .381 .345 SLG .447 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 5 RBI 4 3/3 K/BB 12/4 3 SB 2 Home Away 11 GP 16 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

