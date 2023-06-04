The Denver Nuggets (53-29) square off against the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Jimmy Butler of the Heat are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Heat were beaten by the Nuggets on Thursday, 104-93. Adebayo scored 26 in a losing effort, while Jokic paced the winning team with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 27 10 14 1 1 1 Jamal Murray 26 6 10 1 0 2 Aaron Gordon 16 6 1 0 1 0

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 26 13 5 0 0 0 Gabe Vincent 19 2 5 0 1 5 Haywood Highsmith 18 2 0 2 1 2

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is posting 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is putting up 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and delivers 3.2 assists.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he puts up 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Max Strus gets the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 32.1 12.8 11.8 1.2 1.2 1.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 22.9 7.5 6.3 2.3 0.6 0.9 Jamal Murray DEN 27.1 5.5 6.1 1.9 0.3 2.5 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.1 9.4 3.9 0.9 0.6 0 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14 8.9 2 0.3 0.8 2.9 Caleb Martin MIA 15.7 5.7 1.6 0.9 0.5 2.6

