The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is batting .306 with 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 65.9% of his 44 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27.3% of his games this year, Taveras has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 15
.259 AVG .315
.333 OBP .373
.407 SLG .444
2 XBH 6
1 HR 0
1 RBI 9
11/2 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
16 GP 28
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (71.4%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the least in the league.
  • Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .185 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.