How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth-best in baseball with 76 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 17th in baseball with a .403 slugging percentage.
- The Twins rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 batting average.
- Minnesota has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (264 total runs).
- The Twins rank 20th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.42).
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.172).
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 33 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland ranks last in the majors with a .346 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians rank 24th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 206 (3.6 per game).
- The Guardians have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Cleveland has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.89 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray (4-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Gray is trying to record his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Gray is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the mound.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Allen (2-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Allen will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Triston McKenzie
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Shane McClanahan
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zach Eflin
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-0
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Wells
|5/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-5
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Kyle Gibson
|5/31/2023
|Orioles
|W 12-8
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Keegan Akin
|6/1/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Pablo Lopez
|6/2/2023
|Twins
|L 1-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Bailey Ober
|6/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|6/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Triston McKenzie
|Joe Ryan
|6/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|James Paxton
|6/7/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Chris Sale
|6/8/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Cristian Javier
