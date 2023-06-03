The Texas Rangers host the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Marcus Semien, Julio Rodriguez and others in this game.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (4-3) for his 11th start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Heaney has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 3 1 vs. Rockies May. 21 6.0 6 1 0 5 2 at Athletics May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 9 2 at Mariners May. 9 6.2 4 4 3 7 2 vs. Diamondbacks May. 3 4.2 4 6 6 5 4

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 26 walks and 44 RBI (68 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .294/.364/.481 so far this year.

Semien hopes to build on a 21-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .250 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has collected 54 hits with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.318/.500 so far this season.

Garcia takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 4-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Tigers May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 56 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .246/.306/.439 so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Yankees May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

France Stats

Ty France has 56 hits with 16 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .257/.332/.399 slash line so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 30 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

