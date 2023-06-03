The Texas Rangers (36-20) will rely on Marcus Semien when they host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (29-28) at Globe Life Field on Saturday, June 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rangers (-145). Texas is the run-line favorite (-1.5). A 9-run total has been set for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (4-3, 3.76 ERA) vs TBA - SEA

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 30 times and won 20, or 66.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Rangers have a 15-6 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Rangers have a 4-2 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Mariners have come away with six wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a mark of 1-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Mariners as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 7th 2nd Win AL West +240 - 2nd

