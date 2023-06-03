How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Adolis Garcia and Julio Rodriguez will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Mariners Player Props
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are ninth in MLB action with 71 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Texas ranks fourth in MLB with a .448 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers have a league-high .272 batting average.
- Texas has the most productive offense in MLB action, scoring 6.2 runs per game (348 total runs).
- The Rangers' .339 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 12 average in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.182).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Heaney is looking for his fifth straight quality start.
- Heaney is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Kyle Bradish
|5/29/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Matthew Boyd
|5/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-6
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Alex Faedo
|5/31/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
|6/2/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Castillo
|6/3/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|-
|6/4/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryce Miller
|6/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Adam Wainwright
|6/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Josh Fleming
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.